Home  » Cricket » 'Just a lucky day'? Gill downplays 14-YO's brilliance

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 29, 2025 18:46 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill didn’t heap praise on the teenage prodigy. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill had little to say when asked about Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who lit up the match with a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting on Monday.

Suryavanshi played a key role in RR’s emphatic chase of a daunting 210-run target, helping his team reach the total with more than four overs to spare — a performance that left the Titans, including Gill, visibly rattled.

 

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill didn’t heap praise on the teenage prodigy, instead attributing the knock to a stroke of fortune.

"It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day," Gill said while talking to the broadcaster after the game.

However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wasn’t impressed by Gill’s remarks. Reacting during a segment on JioStar, Jadeja took exception to the suggestion that Suryavanshi’s innings was merely a product of luck.

"But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, 'oh, it was just his lucky day,'" Jadeja said, moments before the show had to pause for the presentation ceremony.

The contrast in responses highlights a growing debate — is Suryavanshi’s knock a one-off miracle, or the arrival of a prodigy who’s here to stay?

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

