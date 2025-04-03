IPL pitch controversy: Should home teams control Conditions?

IMAGE: Pitch conditions have been a major talking point in the early weeks of IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Home advantage is a crucial element in cricket, and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes IPL teams should have full control over pitch conditions in their own backyard.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out, Chopra argued that the ability to dictate pitch preparation is an essential part of home advantage, just as much as crowd support.

“I believe every home team should have the right to decide the kind of surface they want. They should request a specific pitch and get it because home advantage is real, and it primarily comes in two forms—pitch conditions and crowd support. Beyond that, it’s essentially an away game,” Chopra stated.

He further argued that the pitch plays a more significant role in a team’s performance than crowd support, as unfavorable conditions can completely derail a team’s game plan.

“The surface is paramount—crowd support is secondary. If a team loses control over pitch conditions, their entire strategy can collapse,” he added.

Pitch conditions have been a major talking point in the early weeks of IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit claimed his team has little to no influence over pitch preparation at Eden Gardens. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming dismissed the notion of a strong home advantage at Chepauk, pointing out that his team has struggled to read their home pitches in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, after Lucknow Super Giants' defeat to Punjab Kings, team mentor Zaheer Khan expressed concerns over the Ekana pitch, suggesting it felt as though it had been curated to benefit the opposition.

With IPL 2025 heating up, the debate over pitch control continues to divide opinions across franchises.