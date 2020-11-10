News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli's unavailability was always on cards but it should be fascinating series'

'Kohli's unavailability was always on cards but it should be fascinating series'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 10, 2020 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'When they announced their pregnancy earlier, I think it was always on the cards'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January 2021. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley is not surprised by Virat Kohli's withdrawal from three Test matches in Australia as he prepares for fatherhood in January, taking solace from the fact that the superstar will be there for a major part of the eagerly-awaited showdown across formats.

 

Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January. The BCCI has granted Kohli a paternity leave and he will return to India after the opening Test, scheduled from December 17 in Adelaide.

Hockley, who is CA's interim chief executive, said that Kohli missing a major part of the Test series was expected but he is glad that the stylish batter will be available for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs starting November 27.

"When they announced their pregnancy earlier, I think it was always on the cards," Hockley told Sydney radio station SEN.

"We're thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first ever day-night Test against India and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child."

"Clearly, (he is) one of the game's absolute superstars. We're looking forward to seeing him here for seven out of the 10 matches," he said.

Hockley said both teams have enough stars to ensure that cricket fans will be hooked to the series.

"You've got a good number of players from both sides who played the last series in Australia which India won. There'll be a huge amount to play for ... it will be fascinating series."

Hockley said it looks highly unlikely that Kohli could get back to Australia to play the latter part of the series.

"I think it's pretty challenged (for him to return). Obviously a mandatory 14-day quarantine period," he said.

"Logistically it's very much more complicated and being brutal it's much harder than normal."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Rohit should lead India in Kohli's absence'
'Rohit should lead India in Kohli's absence'
India to commence training in Sydney from November 13
India to commence training in Sydney from November 13
Ganguly on how India can beat Australia in Australia
Ganguly on how India can beat Australia in Australia
Now, Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI
Now, Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI
Bigg Boss 14: Guess who impressed Farah Khan?
Bigg Boss 14: Guess who impressed Farah Khan?
In MP bypolls, Bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats
In MP bypolls, Bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats
Walking the ramp during COVID-19
Walking the ramp during COVID-19

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Expectant father Kohli to return after Adelaide Test

Expectant father Kohli to return after Adelaide Test

Aus Tour: Stadium at 50 per cent capacity for D/N Test

Aus Tour: Stadium at 50 per cent capacity for D/N Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use