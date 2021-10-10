ICC keeps tab as Afghanistan prepares for T20 WC

IMAGE: There are reports that the ICC could ban Afghanistan from participating in T20 World Cup if the team plays under the Taliban flag. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice made it clear on Sunday that there is no threat to Afghanistan's participation in the T20 World Cup, but it will keep a close watch on how things unfold after the change in regime in the strife-torn country.

There were reports that the ICC could forbid Afghanistan from participating in the showpiece event if the team decides to play under the Taliban flag amid the ongoing turmoil in the country.

"They are a full member at the ICC and the team is preparing for the event (World Cup) at the moment (and) will be playing in (the) Group league. In terms of their participation, it is proceeding as the normal," Allardice said at a virtual con-call.

With Taliban taking over of the country's political set-up, Afghanistan’s cricket team is in a state of chaos.

Last month, Taliban had replaced Hamid Shinwari with Naseed Zadran Khan as Afghanistan Cricket Board's Chief Executive.

"Yes, I think, when the change of regime took place in Afghanistan in August, we have been in regular contact with their cricket board, the Afghanistan Cricket Board and our primary function is to support the development of cricket in that country through the member board," Allardice said.

"...we are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regime in that country and we will do that through the cricket board. The ICC Board will consider it when they next meet, which is looking like at the end of the T20 World Cup."

Afghanistan, a full member of the ICC, have been clubbed with former champions India, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group 2. Two more teams from the qualifiers will later join them.

The team is training in Qatar and will be heading to the UAE for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower as the national team's consultant for the T20 World Cup.