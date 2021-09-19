News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals aiming to go 'one step further' from last season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 19, 2021 17:36 IST
'We have happy memories from that tournament as we reached our first-ever IPL final.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel says the team will look to build on its 'happy memories' from the previous season when it finished runners up to Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel says the team will look to build on its 'happy memories' from the previous season, when it reached its maiden final, and go a step further in the second leg of IPL.

 

The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, resumes in the UAE on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals, who are currently perched on top of the points table, had reached their maiden final last season when the tournament was held entirely in the UAE. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

"When it was announced that the second half of the tournament will be held in the UAE, I thought about our performance the last time we were here," Axar said.

"We have happy memories from that tournament as we reached our first-ever IPL final. We are looking to repeat our performance and hopefully, just go one step further in the final this season," added the all-rounder, who had picked up nine wickets in 15 matches last season.

Axar, who was part of the Indian squad for the recently-concluded Test series in England, spoke about the massive difference in weather conditions between UK and UAE.

"It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned. It was quite cold in England and now we are getting used to the heat here.

"When we stood on our balconies during quarantine, we got an idea about the heat, but we got to know the full extent of the weather conditions when we started practising in the nets.

"We are looking to get used to the conditions in the next 2-3 days," he said.

When asked about his personal goals for second half of IPL in the UAE, Axar said, "My personal goals are always aligned with the team goals.

"I always think about what the team needs and then set my personal goals accordingly. I always carry out my preparations according to the team's requirements. And personally, I just look to get better with every match in every season."

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
