Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

April 21, 2019 12:05 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during Saturday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during Saturday’s Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season, under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indians’s Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals's recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in Delhi.