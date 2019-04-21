rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

April 21, 2019 12:05 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during Saturday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during Saturday’s Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

 

"As it was his team's first offence of the season, under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indians’s Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals's recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in Delhi.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ravichandran Ashwin, IPL, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use