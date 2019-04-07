PHOTOS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic sedate knock as Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 149 for eighth in their Indian Premier League match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.
Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, consuming 33 balls for his 41.
Had it not been for Kohli and Moeen Ali's contributions, RCB would have been in deep trouble. Ali scored an 18-ball 32.
South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen.
Ishant Sharma was economical upfront but Chris Morris a bit expensive though he sent back Parthiv Patel (9), who slogged hard at a widish delivery and found Sandeep Lamichhane on the boundary ropes.
Young Rabada was introduced to bowl the last over in the Powerpay and he got his national teammate AB de Villiers (17).
Kohli was still there but the runs came only in one and twos. In nine overs, RCB scored just 53. Marcus Stoinis hit only one six in his innings, lofting one from Lamichhane over long-on, in his 15 off 17 balls. He went after Axar Patel too but ended up giving a catch to Rahul Tewatiya.
England all-rounder Ali came to the crease and suddenly batting looked easy. He pulled and drove with ease. Ali spoilt Ishant's figures, hitting him for a six and a four and also dispatched one from Lamichhane to long-off.
The Nepal spinner, though, had him stumped soon on a googly.
Kohli smashed two sixes off Lamichhane, who bowled first one in slot and the second one very short. However, Rabada dismissed the rival captain, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in one over.
