PHOTOS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

April 07, 2019 18:28 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli played a dour knock, scoring 41 off 33 balls, as Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to 149 by Delhi Capital in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic sedate knock as Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 149 for eighth in their Indian Premier League match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Still chasing their first win of the season, the RCB batsmen found the going tough as the wicket was difficult for stroke-making. The ball was not coming on to the bat and batsmen had to use more muscle power than timing.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada finished with four wickets for 21 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, consuming 33 balls for his 41.

Had it not been for Kohli and Moeen Ali's contributions, RCB would have been in deep trouble. Ali scored an 18-ball 32.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is congratulated by his Delhi Capitals teammates after dismissing Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

Ishant Sharma was economical upfront but Chris Morris a bit expensive though he sent back Parthiv Patel (9), who slogged hard at a widish delivery and found Sandeep Lamichhane on the boundary ropes.

Young Rabada was introduced to bowl the last over in the Powerpay and he got his national teammate AB de Villiers (17).

Kohli was still there but the runs came only in one and twos. In nine overs, RCB scored just 53. Marcus Stoinis hit only one six in his innings, lofting one from Lamichhane over long-on, in his 15 off 17 balls. He went after Axar Patel too but ended up giving a catch to Rahul Tewatiya.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali's 32 off 18 balls, which included three sixes and a four, gave RCB a respectable total. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ali came to the crease and suddenly batting looked easy. He pulled and drove with ease. Ali spoilt Ishant's figures, hitting him for a six and a four and also dispatched one from Lamichhane to long-off.

The Nepal spinner, though, had him stumped soon on a googly.

Kohli smashed two sixes off Lamichhane, who bowled first one in slot and the second one very short. However, Rabada dismissed the rival captain, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in one over.