IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata vs Rajasthan

Last updated on: April 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, in Kolkata.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finally came good this IPL season, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against Rajasthan Royals, in Kolkata, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Under-fire skipper Dinesh Karthik silenced his critics with a career-best 97 not out as Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from an atrocious start to post a competitive 175 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their must-win IPL fixture, in Kolkata, on Thursday.

Under pressure to perform after a string of five straight defeats, the World Cup-bound Karthik promoted himself to No. 4, shrugging off criticism, and smashed nine sixes and seven fours in his 50-ball unbeaten knock, as KKR hit top gear at the backend of the innings, scoring 126 from the last 10 overs and 75 off the last five overs.

On a day their impact player Andre Russell looked lacklustre in his run-a-ball 14, during which he was dropped twice, it was a one-man show by Karthik, who went berserk against the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal.

He seized the momentum in the 11th over when he hit Shreyas Gopal for a six followed by three boundaries in an over that yielded 25 runs. After that KKR did not look back.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane runs out Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Karthik completed his fifty off 35 balls and smashed Jofra Archer for successive sixes in the penultimate over before bettering his previous best of score 86 when he went berserk against Unadkat, hitting him for two sixes and one four in the final over.

Unadkat conceded 50 runs for his one wicket and was the most expensive of the lot as he undid all the good work done by Varun Aaron (2/20), who had a fine new ball spell of 3-1-10-2.

Put in to bat, KKR got off to an atrocious start and were 32 for 2 in the powerplay overs against Rajasthan Royals’s all-out pace attack.

IMAGE: Varun Aaron celebrates after dismissing Varun Aaron. Photograph: BCCI

Playing only his second match this season, Aaron extracted pace and swing from the fast-paced Eden track and removed both the openers Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14) cheaply.

He set up Lynn brilliantly with his first two balls before bowling a delivery that sharply came back as the Australian played it on to his stumps in a wicket-maiden first over.

Then the talented Gill had no answer to negotiate an in-swinger and was completely beaten by pace to see the ball clip his bails.

Archer capped a superb powerplay for Royals with another maiden as the dispirited KKR found themselves going nowhere and seemed to be losing the plot before skipper Karthik revived them at the backend of the innings.