CoA's task cut out in Sachin-VVS conflict of interest case

April 25, 2019 21:34 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, adviser of Delhi Capitals, greet each other after the teams' IPL match at the Ferozshah Kotla ground, in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

The Committee of Administrators is likely to recommend the same "full disclosure" in Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman's alleged conflict of interest case to BCCI Ombudsman D K Jain, just like they had done in former skipper Sourav Ganguly's case.

However, with all three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) under the Conflict of Interest cloud, the task is cut out for the three-member CoA, which will be discussing the future of the committee as the Ombudsman gets ready to give his verdict.

Justice (Retd) Jain, who is also the Ethics Officer, has issued notices to Laxman and Tendulkar, asking them to file written responses to the alleged conflict of interest for their dual roles as mentors/icon of IPL franchises as well as members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The CoA will meet in Delhi on Saturday, April 27, to discuss a host of issues and it is expected that the reply in case of Tendulkar and Laxman, which needs to be filed by April 28, will come up for discussion.

Ganguly and Tendulkar are currently working in "voluntary capacity" for their respective franchises while the terms of Laxman's professional engagement with Sunrisers couldn't be ascertained.

It is learnt that as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s current Conflict of Interest clause, both Tendulkar and Laxman's case will also fall under 'tractable conflict of interest' category.

According to the BCCI's constitution clause 38 (3) (a): "Tractable conflicts are those that are resolvable or permissible or excusable through recusal of the individual concerned and - or - with full disclosure of the interest involved."

"It is unlikely that CoA's response through BCCI CEO will be any different for Tendulkar and Laxman as it was in the case of Ganguly. They will recommend full disclosure, which can sort out the issue and they can continue," a senior BCCI official, privy to development, said.

However, the official maintained that the bigger issue is how will the CAC function in its existing state if there isn't more clarity on the Conflict of Interest issue.

"The CoA doesn't want to tinker with CAC as any changes they feel should be made by apex council after BCCI elections. But what if the Ombudsman feels there is conflict and the trio (Ganguly, Tendulkar, Laxman) decide to quit CAC? How do you conduct the mandatory coaches' interview after World Cup," the official said.