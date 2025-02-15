India's Next Test Captain: The Choice Is Clear?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s exclusion wasn’t solely about workload management—his leadership potential played a crucial role in the decision. Photograph: BCCI

India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the 2025 Champions Trophy wasn’t just about workload management—it was a calculated move to safeguard their future Test captain.

With Rohit Sharma’s Test career nearing its end, the BCCI has all but finalised Bumrah as his successor.

The selection dilemma was placed squarely in the hands of chairman Ajit Agarkar after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team, led by Nitin Patel, reported that while Bumrah’s latest scans were clear, he had yet to resume bowling at full intensity.

Given that the Champions Trophy was just a week away, the selectors and team management chose caution over risk, prioritising his availability for the crucial England Test series later this year.

According to PTI, current Test skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be considered for the longest format anymore, paving the way for Bumrah to take over from the England tour in June-July this year.

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt, and those in the know said it is difficult to get match-fit in such a short time," PTI reported.

“Rather, he can return for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England, as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again.”

Bumrah has already led India in three Tests, each time stepping in for an unavailable Rohit. His captaincy debut came in 2022 against England at Edgbaston when Rohit was sidelined due to COVID-19. While India lost the match, Bumrah displayed promise as a leader.

His next opportunity came in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With Rohit briefly away for the birth of his second child, Bumrah spearheaded India’s only Test victory in Perth with a sensational bowling performance.

Rohit then made an unprecedented decision to drop himself from the playing XI for the final Test in Sydney, handing the reins to Bumrah again. Unfortunately, an injury forced Bumrah off the field after just 10 overs, and India succumbed to a 1-3 series defeat.

Rohit Sharma’s struggles in Test cricket throughout 2024 raised concerns about his long-term future. Averaging below 25 for the year, he registered more single-digit scores than ever before. Following India's T20 World Cup triumph, his Test performances further declined, amassing just 164 runs at an average of 10.9 in his last eight matches.

India, under Rohit’s leadership, endured a rough patch, losing all six Tests from late 2024 to early 2025.

Although Rohit has publicly stated that he has no plans to retire from any format, the selectors seem to have already begun transitioning to a long-term captaincy option.

With Rohit turning 38 in April and the next World Test Championship final two years away, the BCCI appears to have made its decision, looking toward the future with Bumrah at the helm.