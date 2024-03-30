Matt Henry replaces David Willey in Lucknow Super Giants squad

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants is Matt Henry’s third IPL team; he was part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played just two matches in IPL 2017. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Lucknow Super Giants named New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as replacement for England all-rounder David Willey.

Henry joins LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore ($123,000).

Willey, who withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, joined the Super Giants through last year's auction after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2022 and 2023.

The left-arm seamer complained of fatigue after spending more than two months on the road, appearing in other T20 tournaments like ILT20 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and Pakistan Super League (Multan Sultans) earlier this year.

He quit international cricket after the 50-overs World Cup in India last year and missed Lucknow's IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Willey is the second England pacer to be unavailable for LSG after Mark Wood was pulled out by the ECB to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wood was replaced by West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph.

LSG is Henry’s third IPL team, having been part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played just two matches in IPL 2017.

The 32-year-old Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20Is, taking 256 wickets.

Lucknow host Punjab Kings in their second match on Saturday.