News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Archer's Ashes dreams in jeopardy after elbow surgery?

Archer's Ashes dreams in jeopardy after elbow surgery?

April 26, 2023 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer unlikely to play any red-ball matches before the Ashes. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer had a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow earlier this month but the procedure is unlikely to harm his chances of selection for the Ashes series against Australia, the Telegraph reported.

Archer has already returned to action in the Indian Premier League after sitting out four matches. His coach at the Mumbai Indians, Mark Boucher, said on April 8 that the 28-year-old had picked up a "little niggle".

 

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Archer had travelled to Belgium for the procedure.

Archer has made two appearances for Mumbai this season, picking up two wickets. He was rested for Tuesday's defeat to Gujarat Titans but could return against Rajasthan Royals at the weekend.

Archer, who picked up 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a test since February 2021 due to elbow and back injuries. He made his comeback after 17 months out in late January.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said last month Archer was unlikely to play any red-ball matches before the Ashes.

The opening Ashes Test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
It's just about execution, says disappointed Rohit
It's just about execution, says disappointed Rohit
WTC final: Rahane back; SKY and Kuldeep dropped
WTC final: Rahane back; SKY and Kuldeep dropped
Warner Is Thrilled Beating His Old Team!
Warner Is Thrilled Beating His Old Team!
Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits
Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits
Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor
Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor
Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics
Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics
Parkash Singh Badal dead, Centre declares mourning
Parkash Singh Badal dead, Centre declares mourning

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits

Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits

Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor

Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances