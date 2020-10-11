News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunil Narine again reported for chucking

Sunil Narine again reported for chucking

Source: PTI
October 11, 2020 00:25 IST
Sunil Narine bowls during the match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

IMAGE: Sunil Narine bowls during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Spinner Sunil Narine has been again reported for chucking, during Kolkata Knight Riders’s match against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

 

Another breach could lead to him being barred from bowling again.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side's Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi," read a media statement from the IPL.

The report was made by the on-field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney) according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the ‘Warning List’ and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

"Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee," the statement added.

Reported multiple times for chucking, Narine, at one point, wasn't allowed to bowl, after which he sharpened his batting skills.

However, in the last two games, he has been very difficult to pick as Prabh Simran Singh and Nicholas Pooran found out at the death as he finished with 2 for 28, winning a near-impossible match for the Knight Riders.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
