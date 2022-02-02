News
IPL: KKR bowling coach lays emphasis on bench strength

Source: ANI
February 02, 2022 21:19 IST
Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun was roped in by KKR

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun feels Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises need to pick players in the mega auction who have the ability to adapt to the different conditions.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has roped in Bharat Arun as the bowling coach.

"You need to pick players who can adapt to different conditions. Even before the pandemic, when you picked bowlers for home conditions, you still needed them to play 7 away games in the IPL. See, with the Indian side, our goal was always to be No 1 in any conditions," KKR quoted Bharat Arun as saying.

"To be able to achieve that objective, I think the biggest challenge was to have bowlers who could excel and who could get to 20 wickets in all conditions. We did exactly that, and that's why we were successful," he added.

The KKR bowling coach wants to build a team with a solid bench strength amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it is extremely important to build your bench strength and that is one aspect when KKR has excelled. Especially in this pandemic situation, where bubble life is tough, you need back-ups for any unforeseen situations. Because of the uncertainties, we need a bigger squad nowadays," he added.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed on Tuesday with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction.

The mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

 

