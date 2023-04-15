News
HP pacer Guleria replaces Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

Source: PTI
April 15, 2023 10:56 IST
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate a wicket during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium, in Lucknow, on April 1, 2023.

IMAGE: Right-arm fast bowler Arpit Guleria, who represents Services in domestic cricket, will join Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh. Photograph: BCCI

Himachal Pradesh right-arm fast bowler Arpit Guleria will replace injured pacer Mayank Yadav in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the organisers announced on Saturday.

 

It is a like-for-like replacement for LSG, but the IPL statement did not clarify what exactly the injury was.

Guleria joins the Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh.

He made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services.

He has played 15 first-class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
