How Prabhsimran is making opportunities count at PBKS

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh celebrates scoring a hundred during the Tata Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Thanking the team management for the opportunities given to him, Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh said he intended to take Saturday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals deeper after the loss of three wickets in the powerplay.

He and Harpreet Brar set the stage on fire as PBKS beat DC by 31 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

"We lost a few wickets at the top… so the plan was to take the game a little deep. I have been with the team for a long time and when you get back-to-back opportunities you gotta grab it.

“The wicket was slightly tough at the start and the plan was to build some partnership and then target a few bowlers.

“I also speak to senior players, who keep telling me to make sure that I take the game deep and make it big when I get a start. Really thankful to the management for the opportunities," said Prabhsimran at the post-match presentation.

Prabhsimran is having a solid IPL 2023. In 12 matches, he has scored 334 runs, at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 153.91. His best score is 103. He also has a half-century to his name.

Put in to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings posted a total of 167/7 in their 20 overs. None of the PBKS batters really stood out as wickets kept falling regularly.

Prabhsimran displayed immense maturity and power-hitting to smash 103 off just 65 balls. His knock was studded with 10 fours and 6 sixes.

Sam Curran (20) was the next highest-scorer for PBKS.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers, taking 2/27 in his three overs. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC started well, with a 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner (54 in 27 balls) and Phil Salt (21 in 17 balls). However, PBKS found their way back in the game due to game-changing spells by spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar and DC crumbled under pressure. They could score only 136/8 in their 20 overs.

PBKS are in sixth spot with 12 points. They have won six matches, lost six, and have two games to go.

DC are out of the play-offs race after four wins and eight losses, with two games to go. They have just eight points.