IPL: Gill, Rashid among five retainees for Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: GT's Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. Photograph: Gujarat T / X

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced on Thursday that they have retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Gill and Rashid were initially picked by GT ahead of the 2022 season, which was the franchise's debut. Rashid was bought for Rs.15 crores, while Gill went for Rs.8 crores. Gill took over the GT captaincy for the 2024 season after their title-winning captain, Hardik Pandya, was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Both players have been key to GT's success. Gill has scored 1,799 runs in 45 matches at an average of 44.98, with four centuries and 10 fifties. He was named 'Player of the Tournament' in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches, including three centuries and four fifties.

Rashid has taken 56 wickets in 56 matches at an average of 23.93, with best figures of 4/24, and has also contributed crucial knocks with the bat.

The 23-year-old Sudharsan has amassed 1,034 runs in 25 matches at an average of 47.00 since joining in 2022 for Rs 20 lakhs. He has scored one century and six fifties, with a standout performance in the previous season, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.90, including a century and two fifties. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer that season.

Shahrukh and Tewatia are uncapped all-rounders. Tewatia, known for his composure and finishing skills, was bought for Rs.9 crores ahead of the 2022 season. In 45 matches for GT, he has scored 492 runs at an average of 27.33, with a strike rate of 147.75 and a top score of 43*.

Shahrukh, a powerful hitter and useful all-rounder in domestic cricket, was acquired by GT for Rs.7.4 crores before the 2024 auction. In seven matches during the 2024 season, he scored 127 runs at an average of 18.14, with a strike rate above 169, including one half-century.

In the 2024 season, GT faced a significant downturn after finishing as champions in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, managing only five wins and seven losses. With just 12 points, they ended the season in the eighth position.