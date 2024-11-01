News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » IPL: Gill, Rashid among five retainees for Gujarat Titans

IPL: Gill, Rashid among five retainees for Gujarat Titans

Source: ANI
November 01, 2024 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: GT's Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. Photograph: Gujarat T / X

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced on Thursday that they have retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Gill and Rashid were initially picked by GT ahead of the 2022 season, which was the franchise's debut. Rashid was bought for Rs.15 crores, while Gill went for Rs.8 crores. Gill took over the GT captaincy for the 2024 season after their title-winning captain, Hardik Pandya, was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

 

Both players have been key to GT's success. Gill has scored 1,799 runs in 45 matches at an average of 44.98, with four centuries and 10 fifties. He was named 'Player of the Tournament' in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches, including three centuries and four fifties.

Rashid has taken 56 wickets in 56 matches at an average of 23.93, with best figures of 4/24, and has also contributed crucial knocks with the bat.

The 23-year-old Sudharsan has amassed 1,034 runs in 25 matches at an average of 47.00 since joining in 2022 for Rs 20 lakhs. He has scored one century and six fifties, with a standout performance in the previous season, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.90, including a century and two fifties. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer that season.

Shahrukh and Tewatia are uncapped all-rounders. Tewatia, known for his composure and finishing skills, was bought for Rs.9 crores ahead of the 2022 season. In 45 matches for GT, he has scored 492 runs at an average of 27.33, with a strike rate of 147.75 and a top score of 43*.

Shahrukh, a powerful hitter and useful all-rounder in domestic cricket, was acquired by GT for Rs.7.4 crores before the 2024 auction. In seven matches during the 2024 season, he scored 127 runs at an average of 18.14, with a strike rate above 169, including one half-century.

In the 2024 season, GT faced a significant downturn after finishing as champions in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, managing only five wins and seven losses. With just 12 points, they ended the season in the eighth position.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Shock waves in IPL! Pant, Shreyas released
Shock waves in IPL! Pant, Shreyas released
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player
SA crush Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series
SA crush Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series
Pooran leads LSG retentions for IPL, pens massive deal
Pooran leads LSG retentions for IPL, pens massive deal
'Growth Of Cheese Market In India Is Exponential'
'Growth Of Cheese Market In India Is Exponential'
How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali
How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali
SRH splurge on high-profile retainees for IPL 2025
SRH splurge on high-profile retainees for IPL 2025

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
IPL 2025: Samson leads RR's core group retention
IPL 2025: Samson leads RR's core group retention
Bhuvi, Ishant, and Umesh's Diwali reunion
Bhuvi, Ishant, and Umesh's Diwali reunion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances