IPL 2025: Samson leads RR's core group retention

The Rajasthan Royals have retained their core group of players, including captain Sanju Samson, as they look to build on their recent success.

""The last few seasons have truly been remarkable for our franchise. We have been able to deliver some special moments for our fans and were able to create an environment in the dressing room where some of our young talent has been groomed to be the next generation of superstars for Indian cricket," said skipper Samson in a RR press release.

Samson, who is set to embark on his 11th season with the Jaipur-based franchise, has been retained at a value of RS 18 crore.

During the past four seasons under his captaincy, the team has made the play-offs twice, including a runner-up finish in IPL 2022.

"I am incredibly fortunate to be able to continue this incredible journey for both myself and the franchise under the esteemed leadership of Rahul Dravid and ably supported by Kumar Sangakkara."

"It gives me immense pride and I accept this responsibility with the utmost humility to keep leading this franchise and team into what we all want to make into the best phase in the franchise's history," added Samson.

In the Punjab Kings franchise, Shashank Singh got the top retention at Rs 5.5 crore while Prabhsimran Singh was retained at Rs 4 crore.

Speaking about the move, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said, "Prabhsimran is someone we've invested in with great expectations. Shashank's skill set is highly sought after, and following his standout performances, he was impossible to overlook."

"We aim to bring back some of our other players at the auction."

Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore) and Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) are the three players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

'We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory.

"His unique ability as a left-arm bowler, capable of swinging the ball in both directions, adds a valuable dimension to our bowling attack -- one that is increasingly rare in the auction landscape," said Andy Flower, RCB's head coach.