From nowhere... Brevis pulls off jaw-dropping stunner

From nowhere... Brevis pulls off jaw-dropping stunner

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: May 04, 2025 04:03 IST

Dewald Brewid

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis covered serious ground before launching into a full-stretch dive. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings's young dynamo Dewald Brevis lit up the field with a moment of pure brilliance that turned heads, and possibly the tide, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in a high-octane Southern Derby at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

 

Dewald Brewid

RCB were cruising at 97 without loss when Jacob Bethell, in red-hot form after smashing a 28-ball 50, mistimed a pull off Matheesha Pathirana in the tenth over. The ball took a top-edge and looked set to fall in no man's land at deep square leg. But Brevis had other plans.

Springing into action from the boundary, he covered serious ground before launching into a full-stretch dive, inches above the turf, to complete a sensational forward catch.

The stadium gasped. The umpire checked. The replay confirmed that Brevis had pulled off one of the best catches of the season.

Dewald Brewis

Bethell, who was anchoring RCB's explosive start with a 33-ball 55, was left stunned. It was his maiden IPL fifty and the wicket came just when he looked set for a match-defining knock.

Brevis didn’t stop there. He later played a part in the dismissal of Jitesh Sharma as well, capping off an electrifying fielding performance in one of the most gripping matches of IPL 2025, which RCB eventually edged by just two runs.

Dewald Brewis

Dewald Brewis

REDIFF CRICKET
