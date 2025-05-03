PIX: Kohli, Bethel shine but Shepherd steals the show

IMAGES from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethel did the early running with well-crafted fifties, while Romario Shepherd applied the finishing touches with a brutal 14-ball unbeaten half-century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru raced to a massive 213 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni decided to bowl first after winning the toss, but the decision played handsomely into RCB's hands as Kohli and Bethel merrily chugged along to make 97 runs in just 9.5 overs for the opening wicket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli (62 off 33 balls) and Bethel (55 off 33) exploited a fuss-free pitch to telling effect, and their job was made much easier by the wrong lines of CSK bowlers, which was evidenced when Shepherd (53 not out off 14 balls; 4x4, 6X6) made the joint second fastest fifty in the IPL.

The fastest fifty of the IPL was struck off just 13 balls by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023, while both KL Rahul (in 2018) and Pat Cummins (2022) had also earlier made half centuries off 14 balls.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate after Sam Curran dismissed Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Khaleel Ahmed, who has the highest number of dot balls in this IPL at 110, tried to test Kohli with snorter but it was pulled thunderously over fine leg for a six.

In the very next ball, the left-arm pacer went for a fuller length delivery but it was on Kohli's pads as the batter sent the ball soaring over square leg for a maximum, and all he needed was a simple unlocking of his wrist.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell plays the reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja to complete his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Bethel was more brutal. The England left-hander smashed Ahmed for three successive fours in the first over itself, all rasping cuts and forceful drives, as RCB raced out of the traps.

The 21-year-old had a slice of fortune too as Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana collided with each other to spill a catch off pacer Anshul Kamboj.

Bethel was on 27 then, and he soon brought up his maiden IPL fifty with a reverse scoop off Jadeja.

Kohli too reached his fifty soon after with a routine slap through the cover region for a four off Jadeja.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli gave RCB a flying start in the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

Just as the alliance was blossoming further, Bethel skied Pathirana for Dewald Brevis to complete a fine catch running in from the boundary line.

It gave some respite to the CSK bowlers, who found a way to stem the free flow of runs using cutters and into-the-deck deliveries, particularly Sam Curran (1/34) and Pathirana (3/36).

Curran consumed Kohli with a slow delivery which did not allow the batter to execute a ramp over Ahmed at gully.

But Kohli and Bethel had given RCB a superb platform as the home side were placed at 121 for 2 in the 12th over.

However, the improved lengths of CSK bowlers and a tinge of slowness in the track made RCB settle for 37 runs between overs 12 and 18 as batters like Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar failed to force the pace.

But Shepherd waded into Ahmed (65 runs in 3 overs), slamming him for four sixes and two fours in the 19th over which yielded 33 runs.

Shepherd and Tim David raised their fifty stand for the sixth wicket in just 14 balls and the latter contributed a princely two runs in that alliance.