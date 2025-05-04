Kohli Goes Berserk! Smashes 300 Sixes for RCB

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s innings, laced with five boundaries and five towering sixes, wasn’t just about fireworks—it was historic. Photograph: BCCI

In a vintage display of power, precision, and poise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting talisman Virat Kohli lit up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a blistering 62 off 33 balls in the blockbuster IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

300 and Beyond: Kohli’s Six-Hitting Milestone

With his onslaught, Kohli became the first RCB batter to smash 300 sixes for the franchise. He now stands at 304 maximums, a testament to his evolution into a modern-day power-hitter while still playing classical cricket.

This knock also marked his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the season—a throwback to his red-hot 2016 form.

Records Toppled by the Dozen

Kohli registered his 10th 50-plus score against CSK—the most by any batter in IPL history, going past Dhawan, Rohit, and Warner (all with 9).

He now has 1,146 runs vs CSK, overtaking David Warner’s 1,134 against Punjab Kings to become the highest run-scorer against a single IPL team.

A Masterclass at His Fortress

The Chinnaswamy crowd was in a frenzy as Kohli turned the powerplay into a six-fest. He launched into Khaleel Ahmed early, pulling with disdain over deep square leg. The very next ball met a similar fate.

Anshul Kamboj, too, offered width on the pads—and Kohli punished him with a nonchalant flick for six.

Post-powerplay, Kohli wasn’t done. He picked Sam Curran’s slower one early and dismissed it into the stands over mid-wicket. In the 11th over, he showcased his range again, creating room and sweeping cleanly for yet another maximum.