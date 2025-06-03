IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

IMAGE: There's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are on the cusp of history -- but the weather in Ahmedabad might just have other plans.

As two of the IPL's longest-waiting franchises prepare for their first-ever title showdown, the looming threat of rain has cast a shadow over what should be a blockbuster finale.

According to AccuWeather, there's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final.

The mercury is expected to touch 38°C, and the humidity will only add to the discomfort. While conditions are forecast to improve by evening -- with rain chances dipping to 5 per cent and cloud cover easing slightly -- a 33 per cent cloud cover could still keep both teams and fans nervously checking the skies.

Fortunately, tournament organisers have contingency measures in place. The IPL Final rules allow for a 120 minute extension to accommodate rain delays, and a reserve day is scheduled to ensure the match gets completed if Tuesday's game is washed out.

On Sunday, rain delayed the start of Qualifier 2 between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. But once the skies cleared, PBKS wasted no time asserting dominance -- powered by Shreyas Iyer's brilliant unbeaten 87 -- to seal their place in the final for the first time in 11 years.

RCB, meanwhile, come into the final riding high on momentum after winning Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings, who had topped the league stage with 19 points.

Despite equal points, RCB's inferior Net Run Rate pushed them to second -- but their back-to-back wins over Punjab this season, including in the playoffs, give them a crucial psychological edge.

Now, with both teams desperate to end their title drought, the only remaining uncertainty is whether the weather will let them.