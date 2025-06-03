HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 12:00 IST

IPL

IMAGE: There's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final. Photograph: BCCI
 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are on the cusp of history -- but the weather in Ahmedabad might just have other plans.

As two of the IPL's longest-waiting franchises prepare for their first-ever title showdown, the looming threat of rain has cast a shadow over what should be a blockbuster finale.

According to AccuWeather, there's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final.

The mercury is expected to touch 38°C, and the humidity will only add to the discomfort. While conditions are forecast to improve by evening -- with rain chances dipping to 5 per cent and cloud cover easing slightly -- a 33 per cent cloud cover could still keep both teams and fans nervously checking the skies.

Fortunately, tournament organisers have contingency measures in place. The IPL Final rules allow for a 120 minute extension to accommodate rain delays, and a reserve day is scheduled to ensure the match gets completed if Tuesday's game is washed out.

IPL

On Sunday, rain delayed the start of Qualifier 2 between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. But once the skies cleared, PBKS wasted no time asserting dominance -- powered by Shreyas Iyer's brilliant unbeaten 87 -- to seal their place in the final for the first time in 11 years.

RCB, meanwhile, come into the final riding high on momentum after winning Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings, who had topped the league stage with 19 points.

Despite equal points, RCB's inferior Net Run Rate pushed them to second -- but their back-to-back wins over Punjab this season, including in the playoffs, give them a crucial psychological edge.

Now, with both teams desperate to end their title drought, the only remaining uncertainty is whether the weather will let them.

REDIFF CRICKET
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
How RCB, Punjab Kings Fared In IPL Finals
Can Shreyas Pip Sai Sudharsan To MVP?
'We'll do it for Virat': RCB captain's promise
Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?
