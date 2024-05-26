News
Cloudy skies cast shadow on IPL 2024 final

Cloudy skies cast shadow on IPL 2024 final

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: May 26, 2024 17:35 IST
IPL final

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/X.com

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faces a potential rain hurdle.

While the morning in Chennai remained dry, cloudy skies raise concerns about the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR's training session earlier was disrupted by a heavy downpour, highlighting the possibility of rain affecting the final. However, current forecasts show only a 4 per cent chance of precipitation according to Accuweather.

 

A reserve day is in place to ensure a complete match in case of rain interruptions. Last year's IPL final in Ahmedabad serves as a reminder, where rain pushed the CSK vs GT clash to the next day due to a delayed start.

Both teams are well-prepared for the summit clash. KKR finished the league stage on top and SRH clawed their way back after a loss to KKR in Qualifier 1.

Focus now remains on the weather as fans wait to witness a potentially historic final, despite the rain threat.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

