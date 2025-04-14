IPL: Delhi Capitals equal RCB's unwanted home record!

IMAGE: The defeat against Mumbai Indians was the 45th home loss for Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI/X

Delhi Capitals equalled Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record for most home losses in the IPL after a dramatic 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.



The defeat against MI was the 45th home loss for Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to equal RCB's record, who have suffered defeats in 45 matches at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.



Kolkata Knight Riders are third on the list, having lost 38 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while Mumbai Indians have suffered 34

defeats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Karun Nair led DC's pursuit of 206 with a scintillating 89 but once he departed, the wheels came off their innings and the hosts were all out for 193 -- losing their last three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs in a bizarre finish.

Former captain Rohit Sharma's lean run continued but Tilak Varma's breezy half-century provided the bedrock of Mumbai's strong 205/5 after being put into bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



Delhi needed 23 from the last two overs with three wickets in hand but Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep and Mohit Sharma were run out in the last three balls of the penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah.