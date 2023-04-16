News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: RCB Pacers Dismantle DC Top Order

Turning Point: RCB Pacers Dismantle DC Top Order

By LAXMI NEGI
April 16, 2023 08:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw continued his terrible run of form in IPL 2023, run out for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals's campaign in IPL 2023 went from bad to worse as they lost their fifth consecutive match, remaining at the bottom of the points table.

On April 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated DC by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, with a fine performance from RCB seamers defending 174 runs.

RCB's bowlers, who are often criticised for not stepping up, were switched on from the first over with Anuj Rawat's run out of Prithvi Shaw being a catalyst for a tremendous team-wide fielding effort.

Mitchell Marsh and Yash Dhull departed early, leaving the Capitals reeling at 2/3 in the third over.

IMAGE: Delhi lost four wickets in the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

Much of the drama of the chase was sucked out in the first four overs, where the damage was done by Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell.

And then came Vijaykumar Vyshak to produce a brilliant spell on debut. He got rid of David Warner, who was starting to look dangerous.

Delhi lost four wickets in the Powerplay, including Warner (19 off 13 balls). After the Powerplay, the Capitals floundered at 32 for 4 with a required rate of over 10.

Axar Patel threatened for a bit, scoring 21, before Vyshak accounted for his wicket. Once Axar got out, the final overs just meandered along with Manish Pandey's half-century being a silver lining for Delhi.

Warner came to the post-match presentation and said games could not be won if the team lost three wickets in the Powerplay.

'Our batting didn't get together, and we failed to chase down a total that our bowlers did well to restrict them,' Warner told the host broadcaster after the loss.

'Once we lose three wickets inside the Powerplay, you are always behind the game.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Vyshak Shines On Debut
Top Performer: Vyshak Shines On Debut
David says tough to plan against the likes of Rinku
David says tough to plan against the likes of Rinku
SEE: Kohli Leaves Ponting Jr Starstruck
SEE: Kohli Leaves Ponting Jr Starstruck
Turning Point: Raza Pilots Punjab Win
Turning Point: Raza Pilots Punjab Win
Top Performers: Raza, Curran Dazzle
Top Performers: Raza, Curran Dazzle
Atiq murder: UP police conduct flag march, patrolling
Atiq murder: UP police conduct flag march, patrolling
Top Performer: Vyshak Shines On Debut
Top Performer: Vyshak Shines On Debut

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest

PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest

MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets

MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances