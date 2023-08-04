RCB appoint Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2024

IMAGE: Andy Flower was previously the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, guiding them to successive third place finishes in the last two seasons of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach for IPL 2024.

"Andy has coached the International and franchise cricket teams for over a decade and in that time has won PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, T10. He went onto be a hugely successful coach for England, winning home and away Ashes campaigns as well as the T20 World Cup in 2010 taking England test team to No1 in the world. He is also the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame," RCB said in a media release on Friday.

Flower was previously the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, guiding them to successive third place finishes in the last two seasons of IPL before he parted ways with them last month.



RCB also confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team has concluded post the end of IPL 2023.



RCB failed to qualify for the play-offs of IPL 2023 as they finished fifth in the points table.