Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB's big mistake? Hogg criticises Green's transfer

RCB's big mistake? Hogg criticises Green's transfer

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 05, 2023 16:59 IST
Cameron Green

Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/Twitter

In the wake of Cameron Green's move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg voiced his disapproval of RCB's decision, describing it as a suboptimal choice.

Hogg expressed on his official Instagram account that RCB already possesses a strong batting lineup and should have invested in bolstering their bowling attack instead.

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for the Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club," he tweeted emphasising the importance of quality bowlers to defend totals and set up games.

 

Hogg suggested that Green might have been a more suitable fit for another IPL franchise.

Green, who was bought by MI for Rs 17.5 crore, had an impressive stint in the previous IPL season, scoring 452 runs and taking six wickets in 16 matches.

The trade took place alongside Mumbai Indians securing a significant deal to acquire all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

RCB has released players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Harshal Patel ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

REDIFF CRICKET
