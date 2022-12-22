Stokes Will Make Big Bucks: Ranveer

IMAGE: Ranveer with Ben Stokes at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, November 20, 2022. Photograph: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is a big cricket buff!

Ranveer is unable to contain his excitement as he gives his verdict on the IPL 2023 Players Auction, which will take place in Kochi on Friday.

Ranveer believes England's superstar all-rounder Ben Stokes will emerge as the most expensive player at the auction.

'I think the most expensive player at the auction, it's going to be between Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, both are all-rounders,' Ranveer predicted on the Cricket Live Auction Special on Star Sports.

'Sam Curran showed his fine form and Ben Stokes is well, Ben Stokes. I think in the end, it might be Ben Stokes just a little bit more expensive than Sam Curran because he's done the biggest things on the biggest stage, highest level of achievement at the very highest level of the sport.

'So, he has that little bit of sheen to him and he has that superstar presence and quality. He brings in so much to any team that he's a part of, a diverse 360 degree player.

'I think Ben Stokes might be the most expensive one.

Ranveer, whose film Cirkus releases on Friday, believes Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard, who has retired from the IPL, is irreplaceable.

'Honestly, with all due respect to Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameroon Green, I don't think that there is any replacement for Kieron Pollard. He is a one-of-a-kind player, an all-rounder that had an unparalleled contribution to Mumbai Indians's legacy, the IPL, he really is one of a kind.

'There is only one Kieron Pollard and so I don't think there is any replacement for him, he is irreplaceable.'