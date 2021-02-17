IPL auction: 5 bowlers to watch out for...

February 17, 2021 19:23 IST

The players' auction for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to see a lot of action with as many as 292 cricketers up for grabs, in Chennai, on Thursday.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the auction.



Among the pacers Umesh Yadav and Sheldon Cottreell, who have been released by their franchises could be in top demand, where veteran Harbhajan Singh could also attract a lot of attention.



Check out the top 5 bowlers likely to attract the biggest bids:



Umesh Yadav





India pace bowler Umesh Yadav is up for grabs in the auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.



He did not play that many games in the last edition of the IPL, which was held in the UAE, as he featured in just two games going wicketless.



However, his overall experience of 119 wickets in 121 games and his recent good form for India in Tests could make him one of the most top attractions in the auction. He will start with a base price of Rs 2 crore.



Harbhajan Singh





Harbhajan was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL auction. The veteran off-spinner pulled out of IPL last year, citing personal reasons.



Given the experience that Harbhajan possesses, he is likely to attract a good bid in the auction.



Harbhajan boasts of an impressive record in the league with 150 wickets in 160 games at an economy rate of just over seven. His experience of having featured in four IPL winning teams could also prove vital.



Tim Southee





New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will be one of the most sought-after players for franchises looking to add an experienced a wicket-taking bowler to their attack.



Southee, who holds the seventh rank in the ICC's T20I Bowling Rankings, has taken 87 wickets in 75 games for New Zealand in T20 Internationals with a best of 5/18.



Recently, he performed well against Pakistan in T20s, picking up six wickets in two games.



With a base price of Rs 75 lakh, he definitely offers value for money.



Mujeeb Ur Rahman





Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman could also be in demand given his consistent performances in T20 cricket.



The 19-year-old has taken 25 wickets in 19 games for Afghanistan at an impressive economy rate of 6.15.



Rahman, who is the third-ranked player in the ICC's T20I bowling rankings, was one of the players released by Kings XI Punjab. He is likely to get good price at the auction after starting with a base price at Rs 1.5 crore.



Sheldon Cottrell





West Indies left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell is one of the top contenders among the bowlers likely to get a good bid from the franchises.



He made his IPL debut last year for Kings XI Punjab after being bought for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore but could manage just six wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 8.8.



Cottrell, who starts with a base price of Rs 1 crore, has taken 37 wickets in 30 T20 Internationals provides a lot of variety in the bowling attack with his left-arm pace bowling.

Photographs: BCCI