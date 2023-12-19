SEE: Rachin Ravindra's CSK Debut Sparks Excitement!

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy CSK/X

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra, thrilled after being bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore, expressed his eagerness to join the five-time IPL champions and play under MS Dhoni's leadership.

While Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals also pursued the young all-rounder, CSK successfully secured his services for the upcoming IPL season.

In a video posted by CSK on their social media handle, Rachin conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the renowned franchise. This marks his first stint in the IPL, and he expressed excitement after hearing positive feedback from fellow Kiwi players about the intensity of the crowd and the overall experience.

"It is an absolute privilege to be a part of such a solid franchise in the IPL. A team which has had so much success and who have had such amazing players to play for the team, so very excited to play for the team," Rachin said.

He went on to share his enthusiasm about joining the likes of Santner, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and the legendary players like Dhoni and Jadeja. The New Zealand opener expressed immense gratitude for being involved in such an amazing franchise, highlighting the Kiwi connection with CSK coach Fleming.

Rachin concluded by expressing his excitement to wear the Yellow jersey, promising to entertain the fans and play good cricket. His breakthrough in international cricket came during the 2023 World Cup in India, where he emerged as one of the tournament's young talents, showcasing outstanding stroke play.