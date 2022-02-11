IPL Auction 2022: Teams, Players, all you need to know

IMAGE: The 15th Indian Premier League’s Player Auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

The 15th IPL auction, commencing on Saturday, will be the last of its kind in the cash-rich T20 extravaganza as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning to do away with the concept, as most franchises do not want their stable core to be tinkered with.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, here’s a lowdown of ready references for the auction.

City of Auction: Bengaluru

Venue of Auction: ITC Gardenia

Time of Auction: 12 noon

Dates of Auction: February 12 and 13

Teams (10): Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans*, Lucknow Supergiant* (*indicates new teams)

Total Purse for Auction: INR 90 crore per franchise

Minimum Amount per Franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: INR 2 Cr, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 lk, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk

Distribution of Players: 229 capped (Int'l), 354 Uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC Associate nations

Saturday’s Bidding Process: 161 players will come under the hammer on Day 1; Day 2 will have accelerated process.

Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned.

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available

Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with the BCCI and will not be part of INR 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of South Africa, at 43 years

Youngest Player at Auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan, at 17 years

Name of Auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.

Purse Left: DC (47.5 cr), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 cr), Gujarat (52cr), RCB (57 cr), Lucknow (59), RR (62cr), SRH (68 cr), PBKS (72 cr)

Major Players Retained: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard.

High End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely INR 10 cr to 20 Cr bracket)

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Deepak Chahar

Harshal Patel

Avesh Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Washington Sundar

Shikhar Dhawan

Devdutt Padikkal

Deepak Hooda

Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely INR 5)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dinesh Karthik

Ambati Rayudu

Robin Uthappa

Ravichandran Ashwin

Umesh Yadav

Mohd Shami

Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (INR 5 cr plus)

Shahrukh Khan

Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore

Nitish Rana

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Chahar

Rinku Singh

Likely Big Foreign Buys (INR 10 cr to 15 cr bracket)

David Warner

Quinton de Kock

Kagiso Rabada

Jason Holder

Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

Under-19 pick performers

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Raj Angad Bawa

Vicky Ostwal

Yash Dhull

Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers

Yash Thakur

Abhinav Manohar

Mujtaba Yousuf

Mayank Yadav

Ritwick Roy Chowdhury

Abhishek Sharma.