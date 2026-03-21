IPL 2026: Uthappa doubts SRH's title chances despite strong batting line-up

'SRH's aggressive batting is entertaining to watch. But batting like that won't help them win the IPL.'

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth on the ten-team table with 13 points from 14 games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Robin Uthappa does not see Sunrisers Hyderabad as serious contenders despite their strong batting lineup.

Lack of a reliable bowling unit remains the team’s biggest concern.

Pat Cummins’ absence adds to early-season challenges.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are not serious contenders for the IPL title this season, despite having an ultra-aggressive batting lineup.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Uthappa said SRH’s approach with the bat may be entertaining, but it is unlikely to win them the tournament.

Batting firepower not enough

Uthappa said SRH’s attacking style with the bat cannot alone deliver the silverware. He stressed that championships are usually won by strong bowling units.

He pointed out that while SRH have explosive batters, their success depends heavily on the top-order firing consistently.

"SRH's aggressive batting is entertaining to watch. But batting like that won't help them win the IPL. Their bowling is a bit on the weaker side. Bowlers are the ones who make you win the trophy," said Uthappa.

Bowling unit a major concern

Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the fast-bowling options of the SRH, with Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey leading the spin attack.

Uthappa said the bowling lacks the control and variety needed, especially on their flat home pitches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

He noted that bowlers who rely on variations and swing, like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, could be more effective on such surfaces than those with outright pace.

"In Hyderabad, where they play seven matches, the pitch is a batting paradise. It is a super belter wicket. Even someone like Mohammed Shami could not be penetrative on those flat wickets. You need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is a very clever guy. He swings the ball, changes pace, bowls yorkers."

"At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, you don't want to put too much pace on the ball because the ball does not seam around much. I don't think SRH have the bowling unit right now that can back the instability their aggressive batting can cause if the top order does not fire."

Injury blow adds to worries

SRH have also been hit by the absence of captain Pat Cummins, who will miss the opening matches due to injury. Ishan Kishan is set to lead the side in his absence.

Uthappa added that last season exposed SRH’s weakness, as their bowlers failed to defend totals when the top order—featuring players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen—did not deliver.

"We saw what happened last season. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, no other batter was able to step up. When the top order failed, the bowlers were not able to defend the totals. So I won't consider SRH as a serious title contender this season," concluded Uthappa.