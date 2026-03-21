Ashwin questions KKR's bowling depth ahead of IPL 2026

'After the auction, I had said that KKR's bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. Pathirana's injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out.'

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin feels KKR’s bowling attack lacks fear factor, especially with Varun Chakravarthy's dip in form.

According to Ashwin, absence and fitness issues of key pacers weaken KKR's bowling depth.

Shreyas Iyer's exit impacted team confidence and direction.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over the bowling strength of Kolkata Knight Riders, saying opposition teams may no longer feel threatened by their attack.

Three-time champions KKR begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29, with questions remaining over the form and effectiveness of their key bowlers.

Varun's dip raises concerns

Ashwin pointed to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as a major concern. While Varun finished as joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 14 wickets, his performance dipped sharply in the later stages although India emerged successfully defended the title on home soil.

He impressed in the group stage with nine wickets in four matches and maintained tight control. But from the Super Eights onwards, his economy rate crossed 10, managing just five wickets in five matches.

Ashwin said the "mystery" around Varun’s bowling has faded, making him less intimidating for batters.

"I do not think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR's bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst's room, watch the bowler's hand, or just look to take a single," Ashwin commented on his YouTube channel.

"Varun is at a stage in his career, where he has to find answers. But, it is natural for every cricketer's progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out. Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, 'Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them."

Injuries erode bowling depth

Ashwin also highlighted setbacks suffered by KKR's bowling unit ahead of IPL 2026. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unavailable, while Matheesha Pathirana is struggling with injury concerns. Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out of the tournament.

He said KKR now lack a clear leader in the attack who can shoulder responsibility in crunch situations.

Ashwin, however, welcomed the inclusion of Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who impressed in the T20 World Cup with 13 wickets in six matches.

"After the auction, I had said that KKR's bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. Pathirana's injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out. KKR have the Blessing of Muzarabani. I am happy for him because he has worked hard, and I am excited to see them, but with all the injuries plaguing them, somebody has to do the heavy lifting. I can't see anyone who can do that."

Leadership void felt

Ashwin also suggested that KKR may miss the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the IPL title in 2024 but now captains Punjab Kings.

Referring to KKR’s slogan "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re", Ashwin said the belief in "Jeetbo" (we will win) appears missing this season.

"Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don't think Jeetbo is there. KKR won the title three times, twice under Gautam Gambhir and once under Shreyas Iyer. Now that I think about it, with Shreyas Iyer, you had a qualifying opportunity that went to another team. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy history is compelling. KKR's loss ended up being PBKS' gain," Ashwin added.