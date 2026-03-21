IPL 2026: Dhoni set for likely final IPL season with CSK, says Uthappa

'Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of only four players to have featured in every IPL season. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Key Points Former wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa feels MS Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL season and may take on a reduced, mentor-like role for Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni could bat lower in the order as he gradually steps away from frontline duties.

Uthappa noted Ruturaj Gaikwad is seen as CSK’s long-term captain, with the team urged to persist with him over Sanju Samson.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play for Chennai Super Kings once again in IPL 2026, but former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes this could be his final season in the glitzy league.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Uthappa said Dhoni is likely to gradually step away from an active playing role.

Mentor role likely for Dhoni

Uthappa said Dhoni could take on a mentor-cum-player role this season. He added that the former CSK captain may bat lower down the order, possibly at No. 8 instead of his usual No. 7 spot.

According to him, Dhoni appears to be preparing for his exit and may look to ease himself out of the playing XI.

"IPL 2026 is likely to be Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year. I don't see him batting at number seven. I see him batting at number eight. Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that," said Uthappa.

The 44-year-old remains one of only four players -- alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Manish Pandey -- to have featured in every IPL season.

He has tallied 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 137, and is the sixth on the list of the highest run-getters in IPL history.

Gaikwad backed as long-term captain

Uthappa said CSK should continue backing Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain instead of handing leadership to new signing Sanju Samson.

He stressed that Gaikwad needs time to grow into the role and step out of Dhoni’s shadow. Gaikwad has led the side since 2024 and is seen as a long-term option.

"I don't think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle as captain. He has been leading the team since 2024."

"No matter what people say, he is coming out of the shadow of MS Dhoni. You want him to come out completely and stand in his own light. You want to see what he can produce. You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy,"

Transition phase for CSK

Gaikwad's first season as captain saw CSK finish fifth. In the following edition, his injury forced him out mid-season, with Dhoni stepping in as captain. CSK eventually finished at the bottom of the table.

Uthappa said the franchise should give Gaikwad a few more seasons to prove himself, adding that Samson can be considered as a backup leadership option if needed.

"Give Gaikwad a few years. If it doesn't work, you always have Sanju Samson in the team to handle the captaincy duties," Uthappa added.