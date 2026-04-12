IPL 2026: How Sanju Samson Fulfilled A Promise

This knock might go down in history as the first century of IPL 2026, Samson's fourth in the league and his first in CSK colours, but beyond numbers, it lifted pressure, rewarded faith, and brought relief to both player and supporters.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his century against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson scores a century to end poor IPL run and lead Chennai Super Kings to dominant win.

Samson and Ayush Mhatre build key partnership to anchor innings.

Samson hits first century of IPL 2026 and his first in a yellow jersey.

CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs for first win of season.

A weight had been building quietly around Sanju Samson. A high-profile move, three failures at the start of a new IPL season, and the expectations of a demanding home crowd had put the Kerala batter under tremendous pressure.

On Saturday night, he answered all of it in one fluent, commanding innings.

Samson struck a superb century (115 off 56 balls; 15x4, 4x6) to guide Chennai Super Kings to 212 against the Delhi Capitals, setting up a 23 run win and the team's first points of the campaign.

A knock of commendable restraint

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit 15 boundaries and 4 sixes in his unbeaten knock. Photograph: BCCI

Coming into the match after three single-digit scores, Samson showed great composure from the start.

Put in to bat first, the Chennai openers -- Samson and Skipper Rituraj Gaikwad -- began steadily, maintaining a healthy rate of around 10.

Gaikwad departed in the sixth over, stroking 15 off 18 balls. The scoring rate dropped in the next couple of overs as Samson allowed the new batter, Ayush Mhatre, to settle in.

He displayed exceptional discipline to ignore the temptation of power-hitting, playing with a straight bat while finding boundaries with timing rather than power.

Widely recognised as one of the most explosive six-hitters in modern T20 cricket, Samson's first six of the night came off the 33rd delivery he faced, seven balls after bringing up his fifty.

Samson's measured aggression

IMAGE: The century against Delhi Capitals was Sanju Samson's 4th in the IPL. Photograph: CSK/X

Instead of forcing the pace, he built his innings steadily, choosing the right balls to attack and rotating strike effectively.

Samson was on 52 when Pathum Nissanka dropped a difficult chance off Axar Patel's bowling.

Sanju Samson's IPL centuries

102 off 63 balls vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune, 2017. 102 not out off 55 balls vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019. 119 off 63 balls vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede, 2021. 102 not out off 52 balls vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 2026.

He made full use of the reprieve, smashing 63 runs off the next 26 balls.

The right-hander found an able ally in Mhatre, with whom he added a crucial 113 run partnership for the second wicket.

While Mhatre played his role at the other end, Samson took charge, mixing timing with placement and gradually accelerating as the innings progressed.

Samson carries the bat

Samson, who took the first strike, also faced the final ball of the innings, carrying his bat while ensuring CSK put a competitive 212-2 on the board.

The innings also marked a turning point in Samson's season. Having arrived from Rajasthan Royals in a much-discussed swap deal, expectations had been high.

His early failures had only increased the scrutiny. This knock, however, underlined his ability to handle pressure and deliver when it mattered.

Chennai log first points of season

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit the first century of IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

In response, Delhi Capitals fell short despite a fighting effort.

Chennai's bowlers, especially Jamie Overton (4/18) and Anshul Kamboj (3/35) held their nerve in key moments, ensuring that the target remained out of reach.

The 23 run victory ended Chennai's run of three straight defeats and gave fresh momentum to their campaign.

For Samson and CSK loyalists, it was not just a century, but the fulfilment of a promise.

This knock might go down in history as the first century of IPL 2026, Samson's fourth in the league and his first in CSK colours, but beyond numbers, it lifted pressure, rewarded faith, and brought relief to both player and supporters.