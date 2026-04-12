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Aarit Kapil, 10, youngest Indian to hold an IM norm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 12, 2026 15:35 IST

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Delhi's Aarit Kapil, a remarkable 10-year-old chess player, has etched his name in Indian chess history as the youngest to achieve an International Master norm.

Aarit Kapil

IMAGE: Aarit Kapil, who is just 10 years and seven months old, is the youngest Indian to hold an IM norm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarit Kapil/Facebook

Key Points

  • Aarit Kapil, a 10-year-old from Delhi, is now the youngest Indian chess player to achieve an International Master norm.
  • Kapil secured the norm by drawing against Samuel Asaka at an international tournament in Menorca, Spain.
  • His performance included a victory over Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek, a former world under-20 champion.
  • Kapil is currently ranked number two globally among chess players born in 2015.
  • A key moment was his draw against International Master Oro Faustino, known as the 'Messi of Chess'.

Delhi-based 10-year-old Aarit Kapil became the youngest Indian chess player to make an International Master norm after he drew with Samuel Asaka of Australia in the final round of an international tournament at Menorca in Spain.

After a brilliant start that included a victory over former World under-20 champion and Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan in the second round, Aarit, who is just 10 years and seven months old, became the youngest Indian to hold an IM norm.

 

Stepping into the shoes of ace Indians like D Gukesh, Arjun and R Praggnanandhaa might be some time away, but with his sheer talent Aarit has shown that he could be the next big thing in Indian chess with his performance in Spain.

A Young Champion's Rise

Winning the under-11 National championship last year was a turning point for the young Delhiite and he has taken it forward in a big way. He is currently ranked number two in the world amongst players born in 2015.

The highest point for Aarit was a draw against 12-year-old International Master Oro Faustino of Argentina, who is often regarded as the 'Messi of Chess' in the chequered world.

Aarit gave nothing away except for a brief moment in the game and held on to his own, and the draw helped him gain world-wide attention.

The Indian talent needed just a half point out of the last three games but two losses in a row almost looked like the dream of making the maiden norm was still miles away. However, in the last round, Aarit quickly gathered his thoughts and did the needful in quick time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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