IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar breaks down Kishan's match-winning blitz

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar praises Ishan Kishan's explosive batting in the IPL, highlighting how his aggressive innings propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a decisive victory against Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan bats en route his 44-ball 91 against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting display helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a formidable total against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match.

Sanjay Bangar praised Ishan Kishan's confident footwork and composure, particularly his attack against Jofra Archer.

Kishan's innings of 91 off 44 balls included eight boundaries and six maximums, setting the tone for SRH's victory.

Bangar highlighted Kishan's ability to judge the ball well and play on its merit, contributing to his impactful performance.

Former Indian cricketer and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in captain Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting against Rajasthan Royals (RR) that helped the team post a big total of 216/6 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday, and eventually win the contest by 57 runs.

With SRH batting first, Ishan Kishan had to come in right away as opener Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket on the very first ball of the match. Kishan slammed a handsome 91 off just 44 balls, hitting eight boundaries and six maximums, helping SRH reach the score of 216/6.

Bangar's Analysis of Kishan's Innings

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar praised Ishan Kishan's attacking innings, highlighting his confident footwork and composure against RR pacer Jofra Archer, who Ishan targeted for 10 runs in an over early in his innings.

Bangar said Kishan judged the ball well, played on merit, and quickly looked set for a big score.

"The way Ishan Kishan attacked Jofra Archer in the first six balls was a pure display of class. He got behind the line of the ball, moved across the crease very confidently, and was very precise with his footwork. As a batter, you know when you're in for a special night and that was clear in his first six to eight balls. He played everything on the merit of the ball and looked totally composed. Ishan Kishan's aggressive brand of cricket meant that SRH could get to a score which, in hindsight, was way beyond Rajasthan Royals' reach," Bangar said.