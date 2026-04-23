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Home » Cricket » IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc RETURNS for DC after injury layoff

IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc RETURNS for DC after injury layoff

April 23, 2026 11:40 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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Mitchell Starc is set to make his IPL return, having been cleared to play for Delhi Capitals after recovering from injury, boosting the team's chances in the upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc has been sidelined since January due to elbow and shoulder niggles. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to feature in the Indian Premier League with the pacer expected to be available for Delhi Capitals' match against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

The left-arm quick has been sidelined since January due to elbow and shoulder niggles. He played a key role across all five Ashes Tests, earning the Player of the Series honour, before featuring in five Big Bash League games for Sydney Sixers later that month.

 

Starc's IPL Debut and Injury Recovery

"Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi's May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals," Cricket.com.au reported.

The 36-year-old's absence from the early phase of the IPL had sparked debate over the commitment of overseas players, prompting Starc to address the issue on social media and clarify what he termed "heavily misinformed opinions".

Starc Responds to Commitment Concerns

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc had posted on Instagram.

"These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," the post read.

Delhi Capitals' Performance and Other Australian Players

Starc was Delhi Capitals' leading pace bowler last season, claiming 14 wickets in 11 matches.

DC currently sit fifth in the points table with three wins and as many losses from six games.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins is also set to make his first appearance of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Josh Hazlewood has already resumed playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after missing the initial matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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