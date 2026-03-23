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No NOC yet! Will Starc miss Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 opener?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 16:01 IST

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Uncertainty surrounds Mitchell Starc's participation in IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals await the crucial No Objection Certificate from Cricket Australia, impacting team preparations and potential player replacements.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 games last season.Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Cricket Australia has yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Mitchell Starc to participate in IPL 2024 with Delhi Capitals.
  • Delhi Capitals remain optimistic that Starc will join the team before their opening match on April 1.
  • The delay in issuing the NOC is being monitored by both Cricket Australia and Delhi Capitals, with fitness and workload management being key considerations.
  • Delhi Capitals are considering T Natarajan as a potential replacement if Starc is unavailable for the first game against LSG.

Delhi Capitals are yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia for Mitchell Starc's IPL stint, but remain hopeful the lead pacer will join the squad before their tournament opener on April 1.

In a media interaction, Delhi Capitals Axar Patel, cricket director Venugopal Rao and head coach Hemang Badani fielded multiple questions on the availability of their pace spearhead. Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 games last season.

 

"We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us," said Badani.

"We are in constant touch with CA. He has been bowling, he had a bowled few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do," said the coach when asked if the delay in issuing NOC was due to fitness or workload management.

Sitting next to him, Rao added: "He is coming, it is just a question of getting the NOC from Cricket Australia. They are monitoring, we are monitoring (his fitness and workload). "

Potential Replacement for Starc

Flanked by Rao and Badani, Axar was asked if he was ready to play T Natarajan in Starc's place if the latter doesn't arrive in the time for team's first game against LSG in Lucknow on April 1.

"It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can come before the first match also. We are waiting for that update. If he doesnt come there is no temptation to replace a left arm pacer with a left arm pacer.

"It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 percent fit," said Axar.

Natarajan had played just two games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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