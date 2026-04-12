Starc fitness update due soon as DC struggle without pace spearhead

Delhi Capitals await clarity on Mitchell Starc's return, with Venugopal Rao saying an update will come in a week after their loss to CSK.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is nursing a shoulder and elbow injuries. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Venugopal Rao said clarity on Mitchell Starc’s availability will come within a week.

DC suffered their second successive loss, going down to CSK by 24 runs.

The Australian pacer has apologised to fans and aims to return once fit.

Following Delhi Capitals (DC)'s loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, DC's Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao spoke on the availability of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

A largely toothless display by DC condemned them to their second successive loss by 24 runs in the ongoing season after a century by Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul by pacer Jamie Overton for CSK.

Without Starc's big-match pedigree and experience, DC's bowling attack feels like it's missing a piece of the puzzle.

The Australian fast bowler is yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad.

On March 28, Starc revealed in an Instagram story that he is recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries, which he only fully understood after the Australian summer. He also apologised to the Delhi Capitals and fans for missing the early part of the season but expressed his commitment to joining the team as soon as he is fit.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Venugopal said, as quoted by a press release about Starc's availability, "I think in a week we will let you know".

In IPL 2025, DC's Starc took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 10.16, with a five-wicket haul to his name.

Starc has 65 IPL wickets in 52 matches at an average of 23.12, with two four-fers and one five-wicket haul.

Starc has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) previously and was a vital cog of KKR's trophy-winning 2024 unit, with 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.11, with a four-fer to his name.

Speaking about his team's fielding performance, Venugopal admitted that his side needs to improve.

"I think fielding was one area that we need to improve a lot. If we fielded well, we could have saved 15-20 runs, and it would have helped us a lot," he said.

Finally, speaking on Samson's century, he termed the T20 World Cup 2026 'Player of the Tournament' as a "class player".

"He is a class player, boss. You need to accept it. For him coming to a new franchise, obviously a big run is always important. I think this hundred might help him for the next few games," he signed off.