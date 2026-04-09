IPL 2026: Miller Devastated: What Happened Inside DC Dressing Room

Experience the raw emotion as Delhi Capitals rally around David Miller after a heartbreaking one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting IPL 2026 encounter, showcasing the team's unwavering support.

IMAGE: Axar Patel consoles David Miller after heartbreak. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points David Miller was visibly upset after Delhi Capitals lost to Gujarat Titans by one run in a close IPL 2026 match.

Delhi Capitals shared a video showing Miller's emotional reaction in the dressing room, demonstrating team support.

Axar Patel and coach Hemang Badani offered Miller comfort and encouragement after the heartbreaking defeat.

Delhi Capitals shared a heartbreaking glimpse of David Miller after the South African batter was left devastated, falling just short of finishing the chase against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Delhi Capitals shared an emotional dressing-room video showing Miller shattered and stunned after falling short, with a simple message, ‘Backing our Tiger, always.’

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Delhi Capitals had the game in their hands. Two runs needed off two balls. Miller was in control, seeing it big, backing himself. He chose to stay on strike. One swing, a miss, a desperate run… and it was over. Gujarat Titans had stolen it by one run.

For a few seconds, Miller didn’t move. Then he walked off, shoulders heavy, the frustration written all over him.

Team Support After the Defeat

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That’s when Axar Patel reached him with a quiet hand on the shoulder. It was a captain reminding his teammate that one moment doesn’t define him.

Inside the dressing room, it got harder. Away from the crowd, away from the game, the emotions caught up.

At one point, Miller buried his face in his hands, visibly shaken and emotional.

Then coach Hemang Badani walked in. He didn’t try to fix but just gave him a hug.

After the game, Axar spoke to the DC players in the dressing room, reminding them that the team wouldn’t have been in a winning position if Miller hadn’t accelerated in the last few overs. He said there was no reason to blame him for the ‘no single’ call.

'At the start of this season, I told you (all) to control emotions and stay calm in any situation. We are all sad, feeling sad, but we can still smile, it's okay. All are, you know, sad, feeling sad. We can still smile, it's okay. It is a long tournament. If he (Miller) didn't hit those sixes, then you know that we would not have been in the game. We'll go (to) Chennai and start again. Keep smiling," Axar said.

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