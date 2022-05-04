News
Miller reckons these factors behind GT loss

Miller reckons these factors behind GT loss

Source: PTI
May 04, 2022 10:40 IST
Sai Sudarshan and David Miller put on 23-run stand for the 4th wicket

IMAGE: Sai Sudarshan and David Miller put on 23-run stand for the 4th wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller, who managed just 11 runs against Punjab Kings, rued the loss of regular wickets for the loss along with the dew factor.  

After winning the toss Gujarat became the first team to opt to bat in a night game, after which Punjab Kings restricted them to 143/8 courtesy of Kagiso Rabada who picked up 4 wickets. In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan steadied the innings getting his 47th IPL Fifty, after which Liam Livingstone scored 30* off 10 balls to finish the game.

 

"It is difficult when you are losing wickets throughout. In the first 10 overs, we were under the pump and there were one or two brilliant moments from the Kings, with (Shubman) Gill getting run out with a direct hit," he said.

According to Miller, Gujarat Titans didn't score enough runs.

"We didn't put enough runs on the board. It was a tough loss but something that we are going to dissect and talk about as a team going forward," the left-handed batter added. 

He also said that the bowlers wanted to take the game as deep as possible but Liam Livingstone turned the game on its head with his brutal hitting.

"There is obviously a lot of dew out there, so bowling with a wet ball and the ball does skid on in the evening, so it was quite challenging to defend that (score).

"But our plan towards bowling in the back end was to try and take the game as deep as possible, but (Liam) Livingstone came in and played that knock in one over, that changed the game," he added.

Livingstone, who made a brisk 30 went hammer and tongs on senior India speedster Mohammed Shami, hitting him for three sixes and two boundaries, that finished the game in the 16th over.

 

