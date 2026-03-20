IPL 2026: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Ready to Roar!

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are emerging as a formidable batting duo in the IPL

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have formed a promising partnership in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at just 14 years old, made an immediate impact by hitting his first ball for six and scoring a century.

Sooryavanshi's fearless intent complements Jaiswal's ability to anchor the innings and absorb pressure.

When Yashasvi Jaiswal first walked into the Rajasthan Royals setup in 2020, he was the youngest in the room -- wide-eyed, fearless, and soaking it all in.

Six years later, things have come full circle. Now, he's the one putting an arm around the next youngster and showing him the way.

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That youngster is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and he's not just fitting in, he's making noise.

If IPL 2025 showed anything, it's that this pairing has something special. That night in Jaipur against the Gujarat Titans wasn't just a chase, it was a statement.

Suryavanshi, who only turned 14 last year and was signed at last year's auction for 1.1 crore rupees (Rs 11 million) immediate impact by hitting his first ball for six.

He went berserk with a stunning 101 off 38 balls, while Jaiswal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 70.

Sooryavanshi showed all of that same swagger in Jaipur as he dismantled the Gujarat attack to ensure Rajasthan made light work of a chase of 210 for victory.

What stood out wasn't just the runs, but how naturally they clicked. Sooryavanshi plays with fearless intent, taking the game on from ball one. Jaiswal, on the other hand, knows when to step back, absorb pressure.

The Future of the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Partnership

This is only the beginning for the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi duo and in IPL 2026 they could make more noise than even the much-hyped SRH pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

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