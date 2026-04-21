IPL 2026: Ignored Holder breaks silence after GT's collapse

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder emphasises his readiness for the Gujarat Titans, focusing on performance and backing young talents in the IPL.

IMAGE: Jason Holder is prepared to contribute with both bat and ball in any role the team requires. Photograph: Jason Holder/Instagram

Key Points Jason Holder focuses on being ready for Gujarat Titans, avoiding distractions about selection.

Holder praises young Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma's pace and skill, predicting a bright future.

Holder backs Nicholas Pooran to overcome a slow start to the IPL season and perform to his potential.

Fretting about selection "consumes a lot of unnecessary energy" for West Indies' seasoned pace-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder, who insists he has moved on from expecting things to "fall into my lap" as he waits for his opportunity with Gujarat Titans.

The 34-year-old, returning to the IPL after two seasons following a Rs 7-crore deal, has so far been overlooked with the franchise persisting with an overseas combination of Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Glenn Phillips and Kagiso Rabada.

But following GT's 99-run shellacking by Mumbai Indians at their home in Ahmedabad on Monday could prompt a rethink with Holder providing option of bowling both inside the power play and at the death, and also donning a finisher's hat with the bat.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, the tall Bajan spoke about remaining focused on staying ready for a call-up rather than get distracted by the outside noise pertaining to selection.

Holder's Mindset: Focus and Readiness

"For us, getting consumed with when to play, or who's to play, or if not to play, or if this person should be playing or not... to me, it just consumes a lot of unnecessary energy," Holder said.

"Your job as an individual player is to be ready -- just come in and do a job for the team when called upon. The rest of it is in our hands."

"So I wouldn't even get sucked into who should play, or where we should be working, or who should bat or bowl. It's just more or less about what is required for us as a team to win."

Asked about his ideal batting position, he said: "Look, whatever position I'm needed in is ideal for me.

"Gone are the days when I would think that things will fall into my lap the way I want them to be... So for me, it's more or less about adjusting to what the team needs and getting the job done. Me, personally, I came here to play."

"And yeah, whenever I do get an opportunity, I really want to grab it with both hands and enjoy it -- enjoy the experience -- and help this team to win."

On his readiness with bowl, he said: "I've been bowling four overs my whole career, so I don't see it being anything different. But again, whatever the team needs, I'm just ready to bowl, come in and do a good job for them."

"Your job as an individual player is to be ready... Just come in and do a job for the team when called upon. The rest of it is in our hands."

"So I wouldn't even get sucked into who should play, or where we should be working, or who should bat or bowl. It's just more or less about what is required for us as a team to win."

Gujarat Titans' Recent Performance

Chasing 200 against MI, GT suffered a batting meltdown to be bundled out for 100 as their batters came in for a lot of flak.

The Shubman Gill-led side has now slipped outside the top five, with their net run rate (-0.821) the second worst in the table -- only ahead of bottom-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (-0.879) -- ahead of their away match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

"It's hard losing any cricket game. Obviously, we had a tough loss last night... a pretty big defeat. But the only direction that we can go from here is up."

"We've had some really good discussions in the dressing room around how we can get better and the things that we need to do to improve."

Holder Praises Young Pacer Ashok Sharma

Bowling 150kph thunderbolts, 23-year-old rookie Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma has been a revelation this season.

Holder said he is one to watch out for in the long term.

"To see a young bowler come in and bowl at 145 kmph consistently... Ashok has been one of those guys who has really impressed me on that front."

"He's got pace, and beyond his pace is his skill... You see his slower balls, you see he's able to nail the yorkers, and over a period of time, he'll gain experience, he'll gain knowledge and understand when to bowl his deliveries at the best time."

"I'm really excited to see his progress. I think he's one to watch out for. If he remains fit and remains hungry, I think he can definitely go places."

"You can't train pace. You either have pace or you don't have pace and to sustain it without being injured for a very long time is difficult."

"So he's got a natural gift for being quick, but he's added some skills as well. So, I guess with more experience and more knowledge about the game, I expect pretty good things from him."

Backing Nicholas Pooran To Bounce Back

He further backed his former Windies teammate Nicholas Pooran to come good after a terrible start to the season with Lucknow Super Giants with scores of 8, 1, 13, 19, 1 and 9 in his six innings.

"In life, everything isn't really aligned the way we want it to be. He's obviously had a slow start to this year's IPL, but look, we're still not even halfway through the tournament yet.

"So I expect somebody like him to really bounce back and come back really strong, because we all know what he can do when he gets going.

"So it's a matter for him to just stay true to himself, try not to panic, try not to get too consumed with what's going on. We know that a player of his calibre will deliver. He definitely will deliver."

Last year, the promising WI talent quit the International cricket at just 29 years choosing to be a full-time freelance cricketer that sparked a debate.

But Holder refused to make any comment.

"You ran into territory that I don't really want to get into. That's beyond me."