IPL 2026: GT's Rahul Tewatia Gets Big Backing

Matthew Hayden plans to pass on his iconic Mongoose bat to Rahul Tewatia, recognising his power-hitting prowess

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia has batted mostly down the order, scoring 591 runs in 43 innings at an average of 22.73, with strike rate of over 150. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Matthew Hayden will gift his Mongoose bat to Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia, acknowledging his power-hitting capabilities in T20 cricket.

Hayden highlighted the importance of power-hitting at both the backend and frontend of T20 innings.

Rahul Tewatia has scored 591 runs in 43 innings for Gujarat Titans, showcasing his finishing abilities.

Glenn Phillips admitted to feeling more anxious about taking easy catches than difficult ones in cricket matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach Matthew Hayden said that he will pass on his iconic Mongoose bat to the team's finisher Rahul Tewatia, noting his abilities as a power-hitter.

Hayden was speaking at the Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening in Ahmedabad that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners, and fans on Monday. The Aussie icon is known for batting with a Mongoose bat, which features a longer handle and a shorter blade, which increases bat speed, shot power. Also, a thick, extended sweet spot with thick edges makes it absolutely valuable while batting in T20s.

During one of his innings with this bat, Hayden clobbered 93 in just 43 balls against Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) back in the 2010 edition. His knock consisted of nine fours and seven sixes.

Hayden Praises Tewatia's Power Hitting

Speaking during the event, Hayden said, "If I had to hand my Mongoose bat to someone from GT, it'd have to be Rahul Tewatia. He has the power. He does a very good job with the long bat. The margins in T20 cricket is five runs, 10 runs and to have that power at the backend and frontend is good. You will get it, mate."

In four seasons with GT as a finisher, Tewatia has batted mostly down the order, scoring 591 runs in 43 innings at an average of 22.73, with strike rate of over 150 and best score of 43*.

Phillips' Catching Concerns

Also, Glenn Phillips, the dynamic New Zealand cricketer known for taking absolutely sensational catches on the field, says that it is the easy catches that worry him.

"I am worried when an easy catch comes my way. Hard catches I know I will take, but easy catch, oh I am worried," Phillips said.