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IPL 2026: Explained: Why Kieron Pollard was fined

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 15, 2026 10:21 IST

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Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard faces a fine for violating the IPL's code of conduct after directing abusive language at the fourth umpire during a recent match against Punjab Kings.

Kieron Pollard

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians' batting coach, has been fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct.
  • The fine was imposed due to Pollard's use of abusive language towards the fourth umpire during the match against Punjab Kings.
  • Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, relating to audible obscenity.
  • Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.

Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has been fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by using abusive language for the fourth umpire.

The incident took place during MI's match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday night, in which the former emerged winners by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in the hill town.

 

Pollard's IPL Code of Conduct Breach Details

"Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a press release issued on Friday morning.

"Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'.

"The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire," it said in the release.

Pollard Accepts Sanction for Abusive Language

Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee, Pankaj Dharmani.

Pollard, the former big-hitting all-rounder form the West Indies and a longtime associate of MI, had been fined in the past, too, for breaching the IPL's code of conduct.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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