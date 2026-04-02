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IPL 2026: Big boost for MI: Santner arrives before DC game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 02, 2026 22:27 IST

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Mitchell Santner has joined the Mumbai Indians, adding depth and experience as they prepare to face the Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner joins Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points

  • Mitchell Santner, New Zealand T20I skipper, has joined the Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL.
  • Santner's arrival strengthens Mumbai Indians ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals.
  • Santner and Will Jacks were granted extended leave for personal reasons before joining the team.

New Zealand T20I skipper Mitchell Santner on Thursday joined the Mumbai Indians squad here ahead of their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

The five-time winners Mumbai Indians will take on the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Santner and England all-rounder Will Jacks were the only two players left to join Mumbai Indians, who had convincingly won their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders last Sunday in Mumbai.

 

The two overseas players, who had featured prominently for their respective teams in last month's T20 World Cup, had asked for an extended period before joining the MI squad.

Coach's Confirmation

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had confirmed giving these two players extended time off for personal reasons.

"With the guys who are joining (late are) obviously Mitch (Mitchell Santner) and Jacksy (Will Jacks). Both (had) asked for a slightly extended time for personal reasons and we were quite happy to go with that. But they will join the team pretty soon," Jayawardene told reporters on eve of the game against KKR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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