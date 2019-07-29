Cricket Buzz: Australia steamroll England in 2nd T20I

July 29, 2019 09:49 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Megan Schutt celebrates with her teammates after dismissing England's Lauren Winfield during the 2nd Vitality Women's IT20 at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove, England, on Sunday. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series in the ongoing Women's Ashes in Brighton-Hove on Sunday.

With this win, Australia have now gained a 12-2 lead in the series. The team had already secured the Ashes in the first T20I.

Chasing 122, openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney were able to stitch a brief partnership of 23 runs, but their stand was cut short by Katherine Brunt as she dismissed Healy (20) in the fourth over.

Australia were then reduced to 35/3 in the seventh over after Mooney (9) and Ashleigh Gardner (1) departed cheaply. Skipper Meg Lanning and Elysse Perry then joined each other in the middle and they mixed caution with aggression to take the team out of troubled waters.

The duo stitched together an unbeaten stand of 87 runs, taking the team over the line by seven wickets and with 13 balls to spare. Lanning and Perry remained unbeaten on 43 and 47 respectively.

Earlier, Australia displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict England to just 121 runs in the allotted twenty overs.

England did not have an ideal start, losing their first three wickets with just 40 runs on the board. Amy Jones (0), Danielle Wyatt (9) and Natalie Sciver (8) all failed to leave an impression.

Tammy Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight put up a brief 38-run stand, but as soon as the partnership started to flourish, Jess Jonassen sent Beaumont (43) to the pavilion. Soon after Knight (17) was also dismissed by Georgia Wareham, reducing England to 80/5 in the 14th over.

England kept on losing wickets at regular wickets and as a result, the team just managed to go past the 120-run mark.

England and Australia next take on each other in the final T20I of the three-match series on July 31.

Brief Scores:Australia 122/3 (Elysse Perry 47*, Meg Lanning 43*, Sophie Ecclestone 1-18) bt England 121/8 (Tammy Beaumont 43, Sophie Ecclestone 17, Georgia Wareham 2-22) by seven wickets.

New Zealand pack spin for Sri Lanka Test series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The team will be led by Kane Williamson and the Test squad comprises of four frontline spinners. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville have been called back into the team to bolster the spin bowling attack.

"Playing three spinners is an option in Sri Lankan conditions and we believe this group provides the best variations and skill mix on offer," Gary Stead, the head coach of New Zealand said in an official statement.

"England were playing three spinners against Sri Lanka on their successful visit there last year and the slow bowlers also dominated the previous series against South Africa," he added.

Patel and Somerville last played a match for New Zealand eight months ago in UAE against Pakistan.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme have been named in the squad as fast-bowling options. BJ Watling will act as the regular wicket-keeper, but in case, he gets injured, the management has named Tom Blundell as the wicket-keeping cover.

New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They came on the losing end in the finals, on the basis of boundary count rule as both 50-over action and super over ended up in a tie.

"It's good timing for us after the World Cup. It was an incredible time for the team and the country, but we're now excited to move forward as a group and sink our teeth into another opportunity," Stead said.

New Zealand are slated to play two Test matches and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, but the management is yet to announce the T20I squad.

The first Test match will be played on August 14-18 at Galle whereas the second Test will be played on August 22-26 in Colombo.

The three T20Is will be played on August 31, September 2 and 6.

NZ 15-member team for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, JEet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk).

GT20 Canada: Brampton Wolves defeat Edmonton Royals by 27 runs

Shahid Afridi led-Brampton Wolves defeated Edmonton Royals by 27 runs in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday (local time).

Chasing 208, openers Richie Berrington and Navneet Dhaliwal provided a steady start to the Royals as they put up 44 runs on the board, but Wahab Riaz cut short both Berrington (28) and Dhaliwal (15) innings as he sent them back to the pavilion, reducing the team to 46/2 in the fifth over.

The side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and at one stage they found themselves at 94/5 in the 10th over. Mohammad Hafeez (5), Faf du Plessis (21), Ben Cutting (2) all failed to leave an impression.

Jimmy Neesham and Shadab Khan played useful knocks of 33 and 27 respectively, but it did not prove enough as the side lost the match by 27 runs.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi's knock of 81 runs off just 40 balls enabled Wolves to post 207 runs on the board, after opting to bat first.

Openers George Munsey and Lendl Simmons provided a steady start at the top as they were able to score 43 runs together, but their stand was cut short as Cutting sent Munsey (20) back to the pavilion in the fifth over.

Colin Munro (9) and Simmons (59) fell soon after, and the team was reduced to 97/3 in the 11th over. After Simmons' dismissal, Afridi came out to bat and he started hammering the bowlers from the very start.

He played an unbeaten knock of 81 runs, propelling the side past the 200-run mark.

Edmonton Royals will next face Montreal Tigers on July 31 whereas Brampton Wolves will take on Winnipeg Hawks on August 1.

Brief Scores:Brampton Wolves 207/5 (Shahid Afridi 81*, Lendl Simmons 59, Shadab Khan 3-34) defeat Edmonton Royals 180/9 (Jimmy Neesham 33, Richie Berrington 28, Zahoor Khan 3-21) by 27 runs.

GT20 Canada: Winnipeg Hawks defeat Vancouver Knights

Winnipeg Hawks chased down 209 runs in just 16 overs to defeat Vancouver Knights by seven wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday.

Chasing 209, Hawks lost opener Shaiman Anwar (4) in the first over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Saad Bin Zafar. Coming into bat at number three, Umar Akmal (9) was dismissed early by Ali Khan, reducing Hawks to 15/2 in the second over.

Chris Lynn and JP Duminy retrieved the innings for Hawks as they kept on playing in an aggressive manner. The duo stitched together a partnership of 143 runs, taking the team to a position of safety.

Lynn (74) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Andile Phehlukwayo in the 11th over, but Duminy and Dwayne Bravo ensured team's victory with 28 balls to spare. Duminy and Bravo remained unbeaten on 77 and 36 respectively.

Earlier, Knights batsmen enabled the side to post 208 runs in the allotted twenty overs, after being asked to bat first.

Openers Chris Gayle and Tobias Visee gave the team a steady start as they put up a 49-run stand, but their partnership was cut short by Rayad Emrit as he dismissed Visee (15). Gayle was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 45 runs, reducing the team to 81/2 in the eighth over.

Chadwick Bolton (30), Rassie van der Dussen (39) and Shoaib Malik (28) all managed to go past the 25-run mark, and this enabled the team to go past the 180-run mark.

In the death overs, Rizwan Cheema and Phehlukwayo played cameos to take the team score past the 205-run mark.

Winnipeg Hawks will next face Toronto Nationals on July 29 whereas Vancouver Knights will take on Montreal Tigers on July 30.

Brief Scores: Winnipeg Hawks 210/3 (JP Duminy 77*, Chris Lynn 74, Ali Khan 1-41) defeat Vancouver Knights (Chris Gayle 45, Rassie van der Dussen 39, Rayad Emrit 3-40) by seven wickets.