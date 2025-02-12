IPL 2025: Will Kohli return as RCB captain?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli boasts of an impressive captaincy record, having led RCB in 143 matches -- the second-longest tenure as IPL captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to announce its captain for IPL 2025 on Thursday with star batter Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar emerging as the leading candidates for the role.



Kohli previously captained RCB between 2013 and 2021 before he stepped down with Faf du Plessis taking over the role.



However, with RCB releasing du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction -- where he was picked up by Delhi Capitals -- the captaincy role is now vacant.



Kohli boasts of an impressive record as RCB captain, though he was unable to guide them to the elusive IPL title.



The 36-year-old has led RCB in 143

matches, the second longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.Kohli has 68 wins and 70 losses and four no-results to show as RCB leader.In 2016, Kohli had led the franchise to the IPL final, and made 973 runs, which is the record for most runs by a batter in a single IPL season.In IPL 2024, Kohli was the top run-getter with 741 runs at a strike-rate of 154.

On the other hand, Patidar was among RCB's retained players ahead of the auction and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.



The 31-year-old Patidar had guided Madhya Pradesh to the SMAT final where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets.



He was also the second highest run-getter, behind Ajinkya Rahane, with 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and at a strike-rate of 186.08.