HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?

IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

March 14, 2025 21:43 IST

Sanju Samson's unavailability behind the stumps could see Dhruv Jurel doing keeping duties

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's unavailability behind the stumps could see Dhruv Jurel doing keeping duties. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rajasthan Royals wil breath a sigh of relief with Sanju Samson completing his recovery process after undergoing a surgery on his right index finger recently.

The Rajasthan skipper had suffered the injury during the home T20I series against England.

While the Centre of Excellence physios have been satisfied with Samson's ability to bat without any struggle, they would want to take a closer look at his comfort levels while wicketkeeping.

 

If Samson was not allowed to keep wickets then Dhruv Jurel can take up that role during the IPL.

Earlier this week, it was reported that express pacer Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The Madhya Pradesh bowler played his last competitive match against Kerala in January, where he felt discomfort in his back.

He has been recovering at the NCA ever since along with fellow Lucknow Super Giants pacers Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi
SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...
India can field three top quality national teams: DK
India can field three top quality national teams: DK
WPL: Can DC deny MI second crown and break title jinx?
WPL: Can DC deny MI second crown and break title jinx?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

After Holi: How To Revive Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

13 Irresistible Eggplant Recipes

webstory image 3

10 Largest Armies In The World

VIDEOS

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple1:05

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Holi with Yuvraj, other teammates1:24

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Holi with Yuvraj, other...

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai0:46

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD