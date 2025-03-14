IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's unavailability behind the stumps could see Dhruv Jurel doing keeping duties. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rajasthan Royals wil breath a sigh of relief with Sanju Samson completing his recovery process after undergoing a surgery on his right index finger recently.

The Rajasthan skipper had suffered the injury during the home T20I series against England.

While the Centre of Excellence physios have been satisfied with Samson's ability to bat without any struggle, they would want to take a closer look at his comfort levels while wicketkeeping.

If Samson was not allowed to keep wickets then Dhruv Jurel can take up that role during the IPL.

Earlier this week, it was reported that express pacer Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The Madhya Pradesh bowler played his last competitive match against Kerala in January, where he felt discomfort in his back.

He has been recovering at the NCA ever since along with fellow Lucknow Super Giants pacers Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.